Township shelves Peddler’s Village rezoning, redevelopment plan

WALL TOWNSHIP – Township officials are hitting the reset button on the old Peddler’s Village site, shelving a proposed redevelopment and rezoning plan that had ignited controversy.

“We’re not moving forward at this time. The whole process has to start over,” Township Administrator Jeffry L. Bertrand told a crowd at Wednesday night’s township committee meeting.

Earlier, during the public comment portion of the meeting, about a dozen members of a neighborhood group, Residents Against Peddler’s Village Rezoning, spoke against the proposed rezoning plan for the 21-acre parcel on the southwest corner of Route 35 and Atlantic Avenue at the Manasquan Circle.

The plan had envisioned a new mixed-use zone and “lifestyle center” containing a 150-room hotel, up to 350 residential apartments, an office building and small retail shops. The parcel, currently zoned highway business, is the site of a circa-1950s shopping center that has sat vacant since 2017.

The residents said the redevelopment plan was too massive and they predicted it would reduce property values, generate too much traffic at the already-congested traffic circle and strain schools, infrastructure and municipal services. The residents also said they felt blindsided because they had learned of the plan only after the committee introduced the rezoning ordinance on April 24.

After controversy over the plan arose over the past few weeks, township officials tabled the proposed ordinance.

“A vote isn’t going to happen. If at some future date, there is a new plan, that would require a new ordinance to be introduced,” Township Attorney Sean T. Kean said Wednesday.

Mr. Bertrand told the audience he has been directed by the township committee to create a new public-participation process for the matter.