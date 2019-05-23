SGES students dance their way to a gym refresh

The event sponsored by the Sea Girt Parent Teacher Organization [PTO] gave students from all grades the opportunity to show off their best dance moves for an hour at the end of the school day as they raised $3,900.

“It’s an event that has been held years in the past,” PTO Co-President Leanne Hoffmann said. “It comes at the end of testing so the kids re- ally enjoy the time, the freedom, and then it also raises money for improvements within the school.”

The students gathered in the SGES gym at 1:30 p.m. for the hour-long dance-a-thon. With the music blasting and party lights flashing, the students were able to burn through any excess energy they had before the end of the school week.

