Outfall contractor sues borough for non-payment on project

BELMAR — The construction firm for the Lake Como Stormwater outfall pipe has filed suit against the borough, claiming it still owed at least $334,790 for the project.

The suit, filed by J.E. Hannon, which operated as Bird Construction, was reported to the borough council Tuesday night by Jerry Dasti, the borough’s attorney.

“We are being sued because [Hannon] hasn’t gotten paid and [Hannon] hasn’t gotten paid because we can’t finish the project and we can’t finish the project because the engineer [Master Consulting P.A.] who was assigned the work is no longer allowed to do it,” Mr. Dasti said.

Hannon, headquartered in Bayville, is being represented by Mitchell W. Taraschi, of Roseland. The borough had hired Hannon, who was the lowest responsible bidder, at $4.32 million, to make improvements to the Lake Como outfall pipe on June 7, 2017.

The pipe is located at the southern end of the borough, near the border with Spring Lake.

The contract between the two was signed off on in July of that year.

The borough was originally slated to receive a $600,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [NJDEP] for the project, to pay for professional services.

The funds are being suspended by the NJDEP due to the manner in which the contract was awarded in 2017.

The borough had also awarded a bid for engineering services to Maser Consulting P.A., then its engineering firm, to design the project.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.