Heights Elementary bids farewell to Ms. Ruane

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Community members filled the board of education meeting on Monday, May 20, to honor one of their favorite teachers, giving her a warm-hearted send-off.

Donna Ruane, who has been at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School [SLHES] for 36 years, will retire at the end of the year, leaving not only a school but a family. The love and support for her at the meeting made that very clear.

“Seeing so many of you here from present years and the past, it just warms my heart … thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

“It’s been wonderful. It’s really a dream come true. It’s such a wonderful school and wonderful community.”

Through her long career at SLHES, Ms. Ruane has taught kindergarten, first-, second- and third-grades. She has also taught special education for second- through eighth-graders.

She was the cheerleading coach for five years, she served as secretary and president on the SLH Education Association Board, she was the SLH PTA Teacher Liaison, an SLH PTA member — with around 40 years at SLHES, the list runs on and on

