Brielle readies Centennial bash

BRIELLE — The Brielle Centennial Celebration is just a week away, after 20 months of intense planning.

On Saturday, June 1, the observation of the borough’s 100th anniversary will begin with festivities at the Curtis House, Brielle Elementary School [BES] and in Brielle Park.

At 1 p.m. on June 1, the public will be invited to enjoy a screening of the borough’s history at Brielle Elementary School.

The 23-minute video was produced this spring in a joint project by 15 BES eighth-graders, the Union Landing Historical Society [ULHS] and sixth-grade students of Peter Petosa’s science, technology, engineering and math [STEM] class.

The students combined photos and information from the historical society with music from each time period in an audio-visual presentation that School Superintendent Christine Carlson described as “a show-stopper.”

“It really is amazing with music and pictures,” Ms. Carlson said. “It really came together very well.”

