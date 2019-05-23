Borough introduces an $11.9 million budget

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Borough Council introduced a $11.9 million budget at the Tuesday, May 14 council meeting.
The public hearing for the budget is expected to be held during the Tuesday, June 11 meeting at 7 p.m. at Spring Lake Borough Hall, 423 Warren Ave.
According to the introduced budget document, the 2019 operating budget is $11,930,876, which is a $50,659 increase from last years budget of $11,880217.
The amount to be raised by taxation for 2019 is $6,601,015, which is a $126,040 increase from last years amount of $6,474,975.
In addition, the county raised the mandatory library tax from $1,368,370 in 2018 to $1,427,504, an increase of $59,134.
This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.
Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.
Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.