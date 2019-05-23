ACHS donates time and effort to clean Lake Como

LAKE COMO — Students at Academy Charter High School [ACHS] spent their Saturday morning donating their time for the betterment of the borough.

A group of around 80 students took to the streets and surrounding areas and picked up trash and unwanted items littering in the borough.

Shawn Heeter, dean of students at ACHS, organizes the event twice a year in partnership with the borough and the environmental commission. He said the cleanup went very well this year.

“The cleanup was awesome,” he said. “The kids were great.”

