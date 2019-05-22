Seafood Fest succeeds in new downtown setting

BELMAR — The change in venue did not discourage an estimated 100,000 persons from attending the 33rd annual New Jersey Seafood Festival last weekend.

The event, which took place Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19, has been heralded as a success by organizers as well as elected officials who had moved the event from its traditional home across from the Taylor Pavilion on Ocean Avenue to Pyanoe Plaza on Main Street.

“It’s always a big challenge when you’re moving something, whether it works or it doesn’t,” Mayor Mark Walsifer said on the final day of the event. He had campaigned in favor of the downtown move last year.

“I probably got 95 percent feedback that everybody loves it, which is a good thing,” the mayor said. More than 30 vendors packed the parking lot area of behind the plaza, selling crowd favorites that included lobster rolls, shrimp kabobs and oysters.

A stage was set up at Pyanoe Plaza where musical acts performed for crowds of people. Local bands, including Holme, performed. On the final day, an Elvis impersonator was the last act of the event.

According to members of the borough’s Tourism Commission, which sponsors the event every year, the change in venue has not had a detrimental impact on the number of festival goers. “We have as many people as any other year,” Pat Tecza, a member of the commission, said.

People who attended the festival said their favorite thing about the event was the music and the food. Some, however, said that this year’s event seemed more congested compared to other years.

