Belmar tax hike triggers debate over numbers

BELMAR- The borough council Tuesday night approved a $16.62 million municipal budget for 2019, a 20 percent increase that also brings a 21.7 percent increase in the municipal tax levy.

That translates into a municipal tax rate of $.478 per $100 of assessed valuation — an increase of 21 percent that would add $400 to the annual property tax bill for a home assessed at the borough average of $520,000.

The municipal tax increase is the borough’s first in eight years and has already triggered debate over who is responsible for it and how the numbers should be viewed by residents.

Mayor Mark Walsifer, the first Republican to head the borough’s government, blamed debt accumulated during eight years of Democratic rule, during which he and borough auditor Robert Allison, said the borough exhausted a number of one-time revenue sources to avoid what would have been more gradual tax rate increases.

Their argument was bolstered by the council’s sole surviving Democrat, Council President Tom Brennan, who acknowledged the anger expressed during a two-hour public hearing on the budget.

“I’ll be honest, no one is angrier than I am because I feel a certain sense of responsibility,” said visibility depressed Council President Brennan.

“I was more than happy to go along with the no-tax-increase gravy train because it sounded great and in hindsight, it is what it is.”

“I am a Democrat, I am supposed to believe that taxes are not that bad and they are supposed to serve a purpose,” he said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.