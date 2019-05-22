2019 municipal budget leaves tax rate unchanged

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The borough of Avon-By-The-Sea has adopted a 2019 municipal budget of $5,144,342, leaving the municipal tax rate of $0.4240 per $100 of assessed valuation unchanged.

At the May 13 public hearing on the budget, Commissioner Robert Mahon said, “The total amount to be raised by taxes for municipal purposes for this budget is $38,021 more than the amount raised for municipal purposes in 2018.”

The average assessed valuation of homes in Avon in 2019 is $861,348.00, slightly more than the $857,141 in 2018.“It is important to note that the total assessments for Avon have increased which has a positive effect on each taxpayer’s share of the cost,” Mr. Mahon said.

