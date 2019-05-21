Darnice Genarro

Darnice Genarro, 71, of Mantoloking, passed away on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York after a short battle with cancer.
 
Darnice was a woman of conviction, rich with passion and full of compassion for others. She enjoyed simple pleasures and surrounded herself with a tight circle of people