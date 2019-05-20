Richard N. Eisenman

By
Star News Group Staff
-
45 views

Richard N. Eisenman, 95, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Mr. Eisenman was born in Clawson, Michigan, and came to New Jersey in 1947. He was a WWII veteran, having served in the South Pacific as a member of the U.S. 5th Air Force, 20th Combat Mapping Squadron