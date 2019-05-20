Richard G. Burger

Richard G. Burger, 77, of Point Pleasant, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, May 13, 2019.

He was born in Elizabeth, raised in Union and later lived in Hillsborough before moving to Point Pleasant 27 years ago.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening and hanging out on the deck.

He was predeceased