Paula ‘Mellie’ Ranieri

Paula “Mellie” Ranieri, 82, of Manasquan, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her home.

Mellie enjoyed her family and was truly a kind and caring person. Her wry sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her. She was an artist who enjoyed painting. Her subjects ranged from landscapes to still-life