NJDOT: Route 88 Bridge closures, detours Monday, Tuesday

POINT PLEASANT — The New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT]has announced the Route 88 Bridge will be closed overnight Monday and Tuesday evenings in order to conduct testing.

According to a release sent Monday, the bridge, which spans the Point Pleasant Canal in Point Pleasant Borough, “is scheduled to be closed and detoured overnight tonight and tomorrow night, to complete system testing.”

According to the release, beginning at 8 p.m. May 20 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, and again at 8 p.m. May 21 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, the NJDOT’s contractor Mount Construction “will close and detour the bridge to complete interlock testing. The full closure is necessary to lift the bridge several times during the testing period.”

Motorists traveling Route 88 Eastbound will be directed to turn right on Beaver Dam Road, left on Bridge Avenue over the Lovelandtown Bridge, then left on Bay Avenue to Route 88. Motorists traveling Route 88 Westbound will be directed to turn left on Bay Avenue, right on Bridge Avenue over the Lovelandtown Bridge, then right on Beaver Dam Road to Route 88.

Variable message signs will provide advance notification to motorists of traffic pattern changes associated with the work. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

