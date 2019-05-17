Volunteers rebuild shoreline to restore Slade Dale Sanctuary

POINT PLEASANT — If you closed your eyes and sniffed the fir-needle fragrance in the air at the Slade Dale Sanctuary on Saturday, you might be forgiven for thinking it was Christmastime rather than a sunny spring day.

Hundreds of faded, brown holiday trees were stacked at the entrance to the 13-acre nature preserve, ready to be recycled in a project to rebuild the eroded salt marsh at the edge of Beaver Dam Creek, a tidal tributary that eventually flows into Barnegat Bay.

On the morning of May 11, a phalanx of volunteers, many wearing chest-high waders, received their marching orders and began constructing the unique, first-of-its-kind project in New Jersey. They hauled the trees through swampy muck to the waterline and then hoisted them onto skiffs to be ferried out to rows of pilings in the water.

There, the trees were inserted in branch-box breakwaters, with heavy bags of oyster shells set on top to weigh them down. The goal of the project is to re-establish the inundated marshland that has eroded more than 300 feet, the length of a football field, since the 1930s.

“If we don’t do anything, this area is going to keep on eroding and eventually it will be lost completely,” said Zack Royle, habitat restoration coordinator for the American Littoral Society.

