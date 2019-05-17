Storm takes heavy toll on Point Beach dunes

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Residents who attempted to access the beach area past the dunes this week found themselves at risk of walking off a cliff of sand estimated to be 3 to 4 feet high carved out of the new sand dunes by a storm, according to Mayor Stephen Reid.

“We are concerned, a lot of residents are concerned, but we’ve been making some calls, I’ve been on the phone today with Congressman [Chris] Smith personally and his staff and the [New Jersey] DEP [Department of Environmental Protection] … We’ll hopefully get it ironed out,” said Mayor Reid.

U.S. Rep. Smith, who represents New Jersey’s fourth district, has been in contact with representatives of the United States Army Corps of Engineers [ACE], who said they are working on a solution, according to a press release from the congressman.

“Good beaches are essential to a successful local economy, tourism, and our shore town residents,” said Rep. Smith in the press release. “As promised by USACE, high berms must be accompanied by wide beaches and appropriate slopes, and we’re counting on the Corps to follow through with this important beach protection.”

On Tuesday, May 14, the mayor said he spoke with representatives of the ACE and the DEP as both have been spearheading the coastal dune building project, in order to discuss leveling out the sand as a temporary solution to a longer-term problem.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.