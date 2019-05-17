Restored Fishermen’s Memorial rededicated to those lost at sea

POINT PLEASANT BEACH- Friends, family and members of the community joined together in memoriam of fishermen who lost their lives at sea during the borough’s Rededication Ceremony for the Point Pleasant Beach Fishermen’s Memorial at Loughran Point on Friday, May 17.

White chairs lined the walkway leading to the statue of the fisherman overlooking the inlet and keeping watch on those out at sea, as the mayor, various members of the council and family members of those whose lives were affected by the loss of their loved ones in the ocean waters, spoke about what the memorial means to them.

“What a glorious day. Thanks to so many of you for coming out. This has been a long time coming,” said Mayor Stephen Reid, who thanked several past and present borough officials, including former mayors Daniel Hennessy and Jack Pasola, as well as the current councilmen during the rededication.

Councilman Thomas Toohey, whose father was a scallop fisherman in Point Pleasant Beach, spoke next and thanked the community for helping to design and fund the memorial project at Loughran Point, which has been restored after sustaining damage from storms.

“We’re built around one of the third largest commercial ports on the East Coast, and that industry touches so many lives in Point Pleasant Beach,” Councilman Toohey told The Ocean Star.

“It’s just great to see so many people out on a beautiful day,” continued the councilman, who also read a poem during the event, highlighting the importance of the fishing industry and those who are a part of it.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.