Point Boro school bus driver charged with neglect

POINT PLEASANT – The Point Pleasant Borough Police Department has brought charges against the driver of the school bus where a young student was left alone for an hour.

According to a press release from the department Friday, May 16, Detective David Scalabrini charged Richard Cohen, 67, of Point Pleasant, with fourth-degree Neglect of Children, following an investigation that stemmed from an incident that was reported two weeks ago on May 2.

According to police, a 3-year-old special needs preschool student was left alone on a school bus that was parked in the bus compound near the transportation garage adjacent to Point Pleasant Borough High School.

Officials stated a student at the high school who was walking by the bus compound heard the child crying and summoned a school employee for help.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the child was on the school bus alone

for about an hour and did not require any medical treatment from the school nurse.

Mr. Cohen has been released on a complaint summons pending a court appearance.

