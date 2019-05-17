District deals with fallout after child left on empty bus

POINT PLEASANT — A local school parent group is emphasizing the need for proper procedures to be followed after a 3-year-old student was inadvertently left on an empty school bus that had finished its run and was parked at the district bus garage.

“It turns out there were two substitutes on the bus that day and they didn’t follow proper procedure and they were both fired from the district,” Maureen Martino, president of the Point Pleasant Borough Special Education Parent Advisory Committee, said Wednesday.

“The procedures that the regular bus drivers use every day include walking the entire bus every time they stop and are going to get o the bus themselves and that procedure wasn’t followed. The substitutes didn’t do what they were supposed to do.”