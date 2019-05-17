Brick woman charged with racial harassment, bias intimidation

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A township woman has been arrested and charged with harrassment and bias intimidation after sending racially charged threatening messages to a victim online.

Denise Scaltrito, 48, was arrested at the Brick Township Police Department on May 13.

According to a press release from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office, Ms. Scaltrito “is accused of sending threatening and offensive messages to the victim, via Facebook Messenger. The messages included the ‘KKK is alive and well in Brick,’ and that ‘the victim should move.’ Additional messages included references to the ARYN Brotherhood and derogatory comments regarding the victim’s race.”

In the release, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer stated, “it is against the law to intimidate someone based on their race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, national origin, disability or gender identity/expression. This type of behavior is on the rise, especially on social media. Individuals that exploit hatred, intolerance and prejudice with a purpose to intimidate will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Brick Police Chief James Riccio said, “The Brick Township Police Department will investigate all allegations of bias intimidation thoroughly. This type of language directed at an individual with a purpose to intimidate will not be tolerated.”

Ms.Scaltrito was released on a summons pending a future court date, the release said.

