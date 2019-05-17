Bernie J. Cooke Park to reopen this Thursday

BRICK TOWNSHIP — After months of renovations, the township is finally about to reopen one of its largest parks, revamped with new courts, fields, a long-awaited skatepark and much more.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will reintroduce Bernie J. Cooke Memorial Park, 44 Burnt Tavern Road, to the public on Thursday, May 23, at 5 p.m.

Bernie Cooke Park is the sixth park renovated under Mayor John Ducey and the council’s Park Improvement Program.

According to Brick Township Recreation Superintendent Dan Santaniello, the revamped park, which has been closed since November, will be a great asset to the township, as acreage-wise it is the largest of the “pocket parks” in town, and will now provide a space in the town for people of all ages to enjoy.

“I think out of all the parks this one is the biggest transformation from where it was,” Mr. Santaniello told The Ocean Star on Monday.

“I mean it was almost not usable, that’s how bad it was. Now it’s one of my favorites, it’s a great park.”

The new park will feature a basketball court, a multipurpose field, a walking track around the park, a new skatepark and a new special attraction, a ‘Learn to Bike’ track.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>