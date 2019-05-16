Visiting students return to borough with future designs

LAKE COMO — The second stage of a partnership between the borough and Williamsburg High School for Architecture and Design [WHSAD] in Brooklyn, New York, wrapped up on Saturday, May 11, as students met with borough officials and residents at borough hall.

The plan, which began in January, had students of WHSAD working to create new designs for borough properties and public areas focussing around environmental impacts in the borough, with the hopes to be implemented in some way in the borough.

These areas are especially focused on the lakefront and other greener areas.

After some work throughout the semester, the students returned to present their projects to borough officials, with the hope to give Lake Como a plan for the future.

“It went really well,” said Environmental Chairman Jon Gibbons, who helped organize the entire project. “We filled the room. It was very positive all around.”

