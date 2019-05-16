Heights PTA to hold Breakfast with my Special Buddy

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Parent Teacher Association [PTA] will hold a special event for children and their loved ones hosting its Breakfast with my Special Buddy at the elementary school.

This is the first buddy breakfast the PTA has held in quite some time, according to PTA member Susie Caamano. She said the PTA is looking forward to hosting this community event.

“I’m excited,” said Ms. Caamano, “and hopefully the turnout is good and we can keep it going.”

The buddy breakfast gives students a chance to bring in a special friend to eat with them in the morning.

The event is free to all. The buddy breakfast not only offers attendees breakfast basics like bagels, muffins, fruit, juices and coffee, but also offers the time to talk with friends along with other people’s buddies.

