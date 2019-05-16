Borough Council OKs deal to share jail with Neptune City

BRADLEY BEACH– The borough council has approved a deal to share its jail cells with Neptune City. Under an agreement approved unanimously on Tuesday, Bradley Beach would receive

$12,000 a year from Neptune City for the use of two holding cells with five percent increases for each of the two subsequent years of the three-year deal.

“I think it is a solid idea,” Mayor Gary Engelstad said, adding that the Bradley Beach Police Chief Leonard Guida and his counterpart in Neptune City had conducted a feasibility study before the agreement was finalized.

“I don’t think our chief would enter into any agreement that is not logistically or financially beneficial to the borough,” the mayor said.

Noting that Neptune City already conducts its municipal court proceedings in Bradley Beach, Mayor Engelstad said jail sharing agreement is a “natural extension of that relationship.” Chief Guida said the agreement had been in discussion for the past two months.

