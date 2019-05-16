BOE approves canine detection plan for school buildings

MANASQUAN — The school board approved plans for a detection canine next school year.

All detections would be done solely to school property and never to humans. The program will cost the district $3,000, officials said.

At the Tuesday, May 14 board of education meeting, the board invited representatives of Interquest Detection Canines of Southern New Jersey to present two of their detection dogs, Rocket and Sticks, to attendees.

Shannon O’Hara, co-owner of Interquest Detection Canines of Southern New Jersey, described exactly what the canines can do and how detections are done shortly before a live demonstration from Rocket.

With instructions from the canine’s handler, Brett Weaver, Rocket quickly searched the room and found the scent he was instructed to find.

“We’re here to protect the school and help the school to protect the rest of the students and staff,” she said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.