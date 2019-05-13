Thomas Edward Scheck

Thomas Edward Scheck, 63, of Belmar died on May 3, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune.

Thomas was born in Weehawken, to Harold Vincent Scheck and Eleanor Jagels Scheck. His life came to an end at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune despite the dedicated care of the compassionate nurses, aides