Karen Landis, 75, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Manasquan, passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019.
Karen battled with Alzheimer’s, but ultimately passed away from a short battle with cancer.
Karen was Born in Elizabeth, January 3, 1944 to the late John and Lee Backus.
Karen was a devoted wife to Raymond Landis
