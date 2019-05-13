Karen Landis

By
Star News Group Staff
-
12 views

Karen Landis, 75, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Manasquan, passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019.

Karen battled with Alzheimer’s, but ultimately passed away from a short battle with cancer.

Karen was Born in Elizabeth, January 3, 1944 to the late John and Lee Backus.

Karen was a devoted wife to Raymond Landis