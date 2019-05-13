Barbara Wainwright

By
Star News Group Staff
-
12 views

Barbara Wainwright, 69, of Lakewood, passed away surrounded by her friends and family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after a brave battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS].

Barbara was born in Corona Queens, New York, and raised in Wellsville, New York before moving to Neptune, in middle school. Some of Barbara’s most