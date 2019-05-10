Rt. 35 Bridge reopens ahead of summer traffic

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Route 35 Bridge connecting Brielle with the borough was restored to normal operation a day ahead of schedule Thursday and well ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend.

On Wednesday, May 8, the NJDOT Communications Office announced that two lanes in each direction would be opened by Friday morning, two weeks before Memorial Day, as the bridge repair on the Ashley Avenue side had been completed ahead of schedule.

The NJDOT’s contractor, Ritacco Construction Inc., was scheduled to remove the construction barriers on the newly completed northbound side of the bridge by Thursday morning.

Mayor Stephen Reid, who previously told The Ocean Star he believed the work would be completed before May 15, said he is “excited” about the reopening of the bridge before the summer season and peak traffic begin.

“We’re very excited about that. We got a notice a couple of days ago that it’s going to be done by the weekend. I drove over myself and it was looking like they had put the railings up. “I’m looking very, very forward to this. This is very exciting for not only Point Pleasant Beach, but the whole barrier island coming and going, which is very important,” said Mayor Reid.

