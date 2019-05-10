Fishermen’s Memorial returns to keep watch

POINT PLEASANT BEACH— Memory of the men who lost their lives in the unforgiving waters off the coast of New Jersey over the past century has not been forgotten by the borough, and will never be forgotten after steps were taken to rebuild a memorial that was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.

On Friday, May 17, the borough will hold a rededication ceremony for the Point Pleasant Beach Fishermen’s Memorial, which has been restored to its place overlooking the Manaquan Inlet at Loughran Point on Inlet Drive.

Families of those who were lost at sea have been invited to the ceremony, which begins at 1 p.m.

“Local dignitaries will say a few words, and clergy will be at the event to bless the statue that stands watch for the lost souls,” said Borough Administrator Christine Riehl.

“This monument means so much to the families, we are so pleased to be able to give them back this beautiful, peaceful place for them to reflect, remember and mourn their loved ones.”

