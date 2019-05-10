Elks seek approval to return to seafood fest

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Elks have once again applied to take part in the borough’s annual fall Seafood Festival

On April 9, Anne Marie O’Hare and Bob Byrnes, of local Elks Lodge #1698, filed an application to participate in the annual festival held in the fall.

Prior to last year, the Elks had for years presented Oktoberfest in conjunction with the Seafood Festival until the borough denied the permit last year, with Chief Joseph Michigan citing security concerns.

Instead, Oktoberfest, which raises funds for the Elks community outreach programs, was held at a nearby park in 2018 with the support of Point Pleasant Borough. The event was rebranded as Elks in the Park.

According to Ms. O’Hare, on April 17 she checked on the status of the Elks application sent to the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control [ABC], the same application the organization had been submitting for years in order to have the Oktoberfest included in this year’s Seafood Festival.

Ms. O’Hare told The Ocean Star the status of the application read, “Please hold pending governing body’s review.”

