Antrim students celebrate trees, nature on Arbor Day

POINT PLEASANT BEACH —Friends, family members, and some of their dogs, gathered last Thursday afternoon to learn a lesson about the importance of Arbor Day from the students of Antrim Elementary.

Every year the elementary school students get together to sing, recite a poem and share a few dances in honor of the national holiday that promotes tree-planting and giving back to the Earth.

Since Arbor Day took place on April 26 this year, which was during spring break, the school decided to celebrate the day the following week.

“My kindergartner was very excited for performing today,” said Lisa Esposito, one of the many mothers who attended the celebration.

Her kindergartener, Sydney, and fifth-grader, Max, both performed. “She didn’t want to tell me the song, that was a secret, so that was cute. They definitely get a grasp [of the importance of Arbor Day] by doing fun activities, artwork and poems,” she said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more+ptbeach]