Manasquan mulls canine searches in both schools

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Board of Education is considering a canine solution to the challenges posed by dangerous or illegal substances on school property.

Use of a dog trained to detect such materials would cost about $3,000, Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan told the school board on April 30.

A private detection canine would be used to make searches of school property but not individual students, according to Timothy Clayton, the district’s coordinator of school security.

There would be 10 searches per year, and they would include the high school as well as the sixth through eighth-grade section of the elementary school.

Mr. Clayton, who also addressed the board on April 30, said the district now conducts periodic random inspections of lockers to check for any contraband or other items that could pose a threat to schools.

Canine detection is viewed by New Jersey’s Department of Law as less of an intrusion on students and their property, he said.

“Instead of going through their belongings in a random locker search program, the dog just goes right by it. We never enter their locker,” Mr. Clayton said.

