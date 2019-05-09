Jersey Shore 5K, Team Hope Walk raise $50K for Huntington’s Disease

LAKE COMO — Runners and walkers from all over the state came out to the borough on Saturday, May 4, for the fourth annual Jersey Shore 5K & Team Hope Walk presented by the New Jersey Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America [HDSA].

Around 230 participants gathered at Bar Anticipation to raise awareness for Huntington’s disease, a fatal genetic disorder that breaks down nerve cells in the brain.

“I think this year was, no pun intended, a runaway success for us,” said race organizer Joseph Cosentino. “I think on all measures in terms of people sticking around long after the event having a good time, the number of participants, dollars raised, this was by far our biggest success so I’m thrilled with how it went.”

According to Mr. Cosentino, the 5K and Team Hope Walk raised just over $50,000, far exceeding the race’s goal of $35,000.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.