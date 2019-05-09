Brielle school board approves $15M budget for 2019-20

BRIELLE — The Brielle Board of Education approved a $15 million budget for 2019-2020 at the Wednesday, May 2, board meeting.

The budget was presented by Superintendent and Principal Christine Carlson and School Business Administrator Eileen Gorga.

The total budget for 2019-2020 is $15,006,211, an increase of $400,070 from 2018-2019’s total of $14,606,141. Total expenditures are comprised of the general fund total and $161,409 in special revenues as well as $440,000 in debt service.

The average assessed valuation of a home in the borough is $718,345, making the average annual tax rate per home of the average assessed valuation $6,443.55.

The total local tax levy is $13,539,790, an increase of $265,486 from 2018-2019’s total of $13,274,304.

State aid totals $561,664 this budget season, an increase of $53,997 from the 2018-2019’s $507,667.

