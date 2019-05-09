Belmar has tax jitters as budget approval looms

BELMAR — Mayor Mark Walsifer was quick to dispel rumors of an impending 21 percent borough tax hike when residents repeated them at Tuesday night’s borough council meeting.

“That is not the percentage,” the mayor said.

But the answer underlined the inevitability of some sort of tax increase, as have the earlier warnings from the mayor and other officials about the financial situation the borough’s first Republican administration inherited from its Democratic predecessors in January.

Mr. Walsifer said that the borough’s chief financial officer [CFO] will be at the council’s May 21 meeting for the likely adoption of a proposed $16.66 million municipal budget, with disclosure of the tax rate that will be required to raise an estimated $1 million more in revenue than the current budget.

While trying to quell residents jitters about the new tax rate, Mayor Walsifer did not sugarcoat the situation.

“Believe me, not one of us sitting up here is happy about this budget, but it is something that is going to have to be done,” he said.

He was reacting to comments made during the public comments section of the meeting, when some residents said that they had heard that borough taxes could increase by as much as 21.7 percent.

