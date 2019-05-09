Annual Improv for Ron event set for Saturday, May 11

MANASQUAN — The annual Improv for Ron event honoring the late Army Ranger and Manasquan High School [MHS] alumni Ron A. Kubik, will be held this Saturday, May 11.

From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., hundreds will enjoy a night of laughter and fun in the name of Mr. Kubik, who died fighting in Afghanistan in 2010.

During the event, 12 current MHS students and about eight alumni will get together to perform improv games, said Jamie Mawn, co-organizer of the event alongside Harry Harvey.

Event proceeds benefit the Sgt. Ronald A. Kubik Memorial Scholarship Fund. Each year the scholarships are awarded to MHS senior students who are well-rounded, participate in various activities and have enthusiasm in the classroom.

Last year along the event fundraised over $3,000, officials said.

This is the eighth annual Improv for Ron, and Mr. Mawn said he feels it’s one of the highlights of the year at MHS.

“We feel like the kids who perform really shine for what is a wonderful cause,” said Mr. Mawn.

Eileen Daly, Mr. Kubik’s mother, said she is very proud of her son and is both honored and grateful that MHS created the scholarship in her son’s honor.

“It’s an amazing legacy for Ronnie and the entertainers do a fantastic job. They are awesome. I give them so much credit,” she said.

“For the last seven years we have honored Ronnie’s sacrifice through this night and the Sgt. Ronald A. Kubik Memorial Scholarship,” she said. “My son was truly a hero. His life was an inspiration and he believed in making a difference. I fully support the scholarship; it encourages young people to reach their goals and aspirations in life.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: A headline in this week’s print edition of The Coast Star, contained an incorrect date for this event which, as reported above, will be held on Saturday, May 11.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.