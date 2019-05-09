AES students make projects for Avon Historical Society

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon Elementary School students spent the month of March working on various projects to celebrate the newly designated Avon History Month.

The contest that the participated in was in honor of this history of Avon. The contest had sixth to eighth-grade students work on projects during the school day.

Sixth-grade students spent the month of March working diligently on drawings that would be considered for their yearly T-shirt contest. The drawings had to be a recreation of a landmark within the borough of Avon.

Seventh-grade students worked on making model versions of historic buildings throughout the town of Avon.

