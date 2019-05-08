Wall schools superintendent gets new contract

WALL TOWNSHIP — After a boisterous two-hour public hearing on Tuesday night, the Wall school board approved a contract for beleaguered Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Dyer.

The vote was 7-0, with board member Ralph Addonizio abstaining due to a conflict.

During the public hearing, 13 members of the packed audience spoke against approving the contract, with several calling for Ms. Dyer’s resignation. One person spoke in favor.

“Cheryl Dyer is leading the district, but in the wrong direction,” said Gail Maher, president of the Wall Township Education Association, adding that its members are “discouraged and disheartened.”

Robin Cervantez, a former board member, said, “There needs to be change. There really does.”

Christine Steitz, a member of the Wall Intermediate School PTO, said, “I think a toxic environment has been brewing over the last four years, and it’s getting worse.”

One speaker, Monica Butler, praised Ms. Dyer, calling her “bright, articulate and talented but by no means a pushover,” and the victim of a “smear campaign.”

The contract approval came on the heels of no-confidence votes in Ms. Dyer’s leadership last week by the two associations representing the teachers and administrators in the district.

The school board had been ordered to hold the public hearing and contract vote after a state appellate court voided Ms. Dyer’s previous contract, ruling that inadequate public notice had been given before it was approved in September 2017.

The re-approved contract sets Ms. Dyer’s compensation at $176,666 this school year, rising to $180,099 in 2019-2020. It contains a clause that states the contract will automatically renew for three years, through June 30, 2023, unless the board notifies the superintendent by June 30, 2019, that she will not be reappointed.

