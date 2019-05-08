Irene [Lavigne] Heslin, 95, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, and for many years of Sea Girt, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

She resided at Brookdale Sakonnet Bay in Tiverton, Rhode Island, with her husband, Brendan. They had recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Irene was born in Rumford, Maine; she was the