Alice A. Scrimer

Alice Angeline Scrimer [Kostos], 98 of Avon-by-the-Sea, ended a beautiful life on May 2, 2019.

Alice and her husband owned and operated the Columns-by-the-Sea in Avon. She was a loving and devoted mother to her two sons and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents Theresa and Gus Kostos; her loving husband of