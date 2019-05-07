Teacher in yearbook flap sues school board, superintendent

WALL TOWNSHIP — A former yearbook adviser at Wall High School has filed a lawsuit against the Wall Township Board of Education and Superintendent Cheryl Dyer, accusing the school officials of denying her free speech and making her the scapegoat in a controversy involving the 2017 high school yearbook.

Lawyers for the adviser, Susan Parsons, who is still a teacher in the district, filed the civil rights lawsuit in state Superior Court in Freehold on Monday.

The controversy erupted after three students complained that their yearbook submissions were altered to omit pro-Trump expressions.

School officials then “began a public disinformation campaign to distance the administration from the controversy,” according to Ms. Parsons’ attorney, Christopher Eibeler.

“Through their public statements, the lawsuit alleges that Ms. Dyer painted a distorted picture of the editing process, making Parsons a scapegoat for the censorship that resulted in the controversy. Parsons alleges that, in fact, all the editing and censoring of the yearbook material were done at the direction of the school administration,” Mr. Eibeler stated.

Ms. Dyer refused to let Ms. Parsons speak to the media to set the record straight, and as a result, she was harassed and received death threats, according to the lawsuit. She also was removed from her position as yearbook adviser.

The lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment declaring the school’s media policy to be a violation of the staff’s First Amendment rights.

“We have demanded that the gag order be lifted and are awaiting their response,” Mr. Eibeler said.

Ms. Dyer said Tuesday that she could not comment on the specifics of the lawsuit because the district had not received it yet. However, she added, “I’m confident that when the full facts come to light, all of the actions of this office and the Board of Education will be found to be wholly appropriate.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.