Howard Lewis, 96, passed away on April 25, 2019 in Brick Township.
Howard, a decorated World War II veteran, was born on July 1, 1922 and grew up in Neptune. After graduating from Neptune High School, he joined the Army Air Corps on the outbreak of WWII. He flew 37 combat missions in Europe a
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)