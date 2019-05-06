Helen F. McKeown, 103, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Wellington Estates in Spring Lake.

Helen was born and raised in Orange and lived in East Orange for 50 years before moving to Spring Lake Heights in 1982. She was a member of the first graduating class of Our Lady of the Valley High School in Orange.

Helen was employed by Hahne and Company department stores in Newark as a sales clerk for 35 years. Aside from working, Helen’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her cherished family.

Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband of 25 years, John J. McKeown, in 1965; her daughter Ruth McKeown in 2016; her parents, Paul and Agnes Haug; brother, Paul Haug; and sister, Catharine Casey.

Surviving are her loving children, Jack and his wife Doris, of Spring Lake Heights and Anne Schrumpf, of Garland, Texas; her cherished grandchildren, Laura McKeown-Ballas, Jeffrey McKeown, Mark McKeown, Kari Cosseboon, Amy Schrumpf, and John Bekaert; 9 great-grandchildren; and many friends.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, Helen was cremated privately. All are invited to attend the memorial Mass, which will be celebrated at St. Catharine’s Church, Spring Lake, on Wednesday, May 15, at 10:30 a.m. Helen’s cremated remains will be buried with her husband, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, privately. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.