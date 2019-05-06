Edward E. ‘Uncle’ Jacko

Edward E. “Uncle” Jacko, 89, of Brielle passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Edward was a naval veteran of the Korean Conflict serving on the air craft carrier U.S.S Tarawa [CVA-40]. After his military service, he worked as a cabinet maker. He later was