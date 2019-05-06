Boro makes historic OCT push, heads to semifinals

POINT BORO- The No. 4 Point Boro baseball team made history Monday, May 6, sending the program to its first Ocean County Tournament semifinal in recent history and the first appearance with Dave Drew as the head coach.

“This was a big game and Toms River South is a great team. We just loved the atmosphere and these kids just came ready to play and they did a great job,” Drew said.

The Panthers shut out the No. 5 Toms River Indians in a 2-0 pitching duel between Boro ace Nick Guzzi and South’s Gabe Driscoll. Guzzi finished with the complete game win, allowing South just six hits and retired five, including one of the final three outs, in the historic win.

He was also backed up by an extremely clean and disciplined defense that made game-winning and lead-defending plays highlighted by Paul Franceschini, Ryan Jasaitis and Christian Aurin.

“They’ve been making plays for me all year,” Guzzi said. “Today wasn’t to my standards, it wasn’t my best outing and I didn’t have the strikeout game I like, but my teammates backed me up big time.”

All Boro needed offensively to advance were a few timely hits, speed and aggression on the bags to take the 2-0 lead and never look back with Aurin and Cole Young crossing the plate.

Boro will play the winner of No. 1 Jackson Memorial and No. 9 Toms River East on Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m. Jackson will host the quarterfinal matchup the same day at 10 a.m. and the semifinal will be on the home field of the higher seed, depending on the winner.

“We’ll be ready for the challenge,” Guzzi said of the semifinal. “Our biggest thing is playing unselfish baseball, we’re not playing for ourselves, we’re playing for each other and my team has really backed me up.”

