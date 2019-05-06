Bags of cocaine seized after Route 35 traffic stop

BELMAR — With the help of a K9 unit from Manasquan, the Belmar Police Department say they have seized multiple bags of suspected narcotics during a traffic stop on Route 35.

According to a statement from the department, Patrolman Anthony Steneck pulled over a vehicle driven by Barrington Stevens on Wednesday, May 1.

The driver of the vehicle, according to the department, “exhibited behaviors which led Patrolman Steneck to continue his investigation.” A K9 Officer, George and his handler Patrolman Nick Norcia, were requested from the Manasquan Police Department and conducted a search of the vehicle once they arrived at the scene.

After the K9 sniffed the vehicle, authorities discovered what they believed to be 11 bags of cocaine and two bags crack cocaine inside the vehicle.

Mr. Barrington was charged with distribution of cocaine over a half ounce, a second-degree crime, distribution within a recreation zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and multiple motor vehicle violations.

He was also sent to Monmouth County Correctional Institution, in Freehold, in lieu of bail.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.