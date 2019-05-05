Richards, Mustangs capture county title

TOMS RIVER — Kiara Richards had a big hand in helping the Brick Memorial softball team capture the 2019 Ocean County Championship on Saturday, May 4.

Richards belted two home runs, earning three RBI, in the Mustangs 9-1 win against Toms River South during the Ocean County Tournament finals at Toms River North High School.

“To do that for my team feels great, they did so much for me, that I just wanted to give that back to them,” Richards said.

Richards paid back her teammates in more ways than one. The Mustangs ran into some trouble in the top of the fifth with bases loaded and one out. Head coach Christina Rodriguez decided to send Richards to the circle to relieve starting pitcher Jenna Pfister.

Richards, the tournament MVP, gave up just one run in the fifth. She came to the mound after pitching all seven innings in a 7-0 A South division win against South the night before, Friday, May 3

“I knew I had my field behind me, we had our hitters, so I wasn’t that stressed out, we just needed to switch things up and that was it,” RIchards said.

The Mustangs extended their 4-1 lead in the sixth inning, which included a three RBI double for freshman Ella Moore. She finished two-for-four at the plate with two doubles and a pair of walks.

“I knew I had a good bat, but I never knew it be would be as good as i am doing right now,” Moore said. “We always wanted to win, we knew we could do it, we practiced hard and it feels great.”

Rodriguez told her team she tucked their second-place trophy from last year’s OCT finals loss to Lacey in her locker. She brought it back out before the tournament as a reminder to her team.

It’s a message the players received loud and clear.

“This feels amazing,” Richards said. “Last year just made us work harder to win it this year.”

