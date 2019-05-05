50th Mac’s Pond Fishing Derby continues family tradition

MANASQUAN — Overcast skies couldn’t keep local residents from casting lines into Mac’s Pond at the borough’s 50th Annual Fishing Derby, sponsored by local PBA 284, which has become a tradition for families in Manasquan.

Locals lined the shores of Mac’s Pond on North Main Street, which was stocked with fish days before, to participate in the annual town-wide event.

“There’s trout, bass, catfish, we put some crappies in, about 175 fish total” said Manasquan Police Sgt. Keith Stopera at the pond Saturday, who has been organizing the event for the past three years.

“It’s a great day for the kids … they get their day out to fish with grandpa or mom or dad or whoever it may be,” Sgt. Stopera said.

The fishing competition is open to all children ages 3 to 13, and offers attendees free hot dogs and sodas as a complement to a great day out. The PBA received lots of donations from various local organizations, Sgt. Stopera said, including prizes donated by the Lakewood BlueClaws and Jamaica and Jamaica II fishing boats.

“Jimmy’s Pizza, 7-11, they all donated and helped out too,” he said. “There’s so many donations I can’t even think of them all right now.”

“The best part is just seeing the kids get out and hanging out and fishing with their grandparents. We get a lot of the same families each year but we also see new people and see it expanding,” he said.